E&G Advisors LP Buys Shares of 1,870 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $1,299,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $559.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.10 and a 12-month high of $577.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.64.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

