E&G Advisors LP Invests $2.26 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. 51,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,092. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

