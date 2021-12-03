E&G Advisors LP Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.79. 95,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,234. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $162.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

