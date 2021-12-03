eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.30 on Thursday. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 343.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eGain by 125.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 79,104 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 18.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 45,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 52.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

