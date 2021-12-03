eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Price Up 7.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 2,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 723,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Specifically, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $645.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,504,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 70.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

