eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Price Up 7.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 2,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 723,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Specifically, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

The stock has a market cap of $645.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in eHealth by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.