Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

