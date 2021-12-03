Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $44.60 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00063630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00092313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,428.53 or 1.00352974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

