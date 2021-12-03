Elitium (EUM) Price Tops $3.17 on Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00005990 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $88.39 million and $372,932.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00240724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.