Ellenbecker Investment Group Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NYSE WEC opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

