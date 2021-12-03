Ellenbecker Investment Group Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $297.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.