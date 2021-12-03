Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 608 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.