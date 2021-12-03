Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,309 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 244.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American States Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in American States Water by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

American States Water stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

