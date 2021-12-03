Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

