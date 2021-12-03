Ellevest Inc. Has $122,000 Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.30. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

