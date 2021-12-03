Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1,921.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 62.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Stephens raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

DFS stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

