Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $181.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.33.

DAVA opened at $146.52 on Tuesday. Endava has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Endava by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Endava by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Endava by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Endava by 406.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 205,301 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Endava by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

