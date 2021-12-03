Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.75

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.75 and traded as high as C$30.61. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.42, with a volume of 1,290,185 shares changing hands.

EDV has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,699.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.973178 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

