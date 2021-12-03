Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after buying an additional 522,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,670,000 after buying an additional 224,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

ENR opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.