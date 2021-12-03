Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Energo coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Energo has a total market capitalization of $208,932.50 and $18,250.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00244760 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

