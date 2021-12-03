Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESMT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,040,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

