EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,673. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.