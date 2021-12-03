Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

ENSC opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $166,000.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

