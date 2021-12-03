Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $128.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $153.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris has a 52-week low of $90.77 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In related news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,502. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

