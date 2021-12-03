Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $153.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 52-week low of $90.77 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,502. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

