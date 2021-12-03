Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.
ENTG opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $90.77 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.20.
In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,502. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 37.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Entegris by 52.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 106.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
