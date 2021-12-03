Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

ENTG opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $90.77 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,502. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 37.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Entegris by 52.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 106.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

