EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,893 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,373,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 233,895 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

EOG Resources stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

