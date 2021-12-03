Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $886.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $886.12.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,516. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $794.03. 393,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $794.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $807.49. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 167.16, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

