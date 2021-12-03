Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for OrganiGram in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGI. CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,795 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 421,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 404,148 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

