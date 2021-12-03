Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for International Paper’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of International Paper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. International Paper has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

