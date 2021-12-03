Essex Savings Bank Acquires 4,575 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $12.51 on Friday, hitting $308.75. 355,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,703,453. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.