Essex Savings Bank Acquires 98 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 358.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

TROW traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.77. 3,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,295. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

