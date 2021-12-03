Essex Savings Bank Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,592. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.32.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

