Essex Savings Bank Purchases 129 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.92. 1,020,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,672,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $182.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

