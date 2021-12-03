Essex Savings Bank Sells 42 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $14.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $602.15. 36,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,191. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

