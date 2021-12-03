Ether Zero Price Down 5.4% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $229,324.53 and approximately $7,068.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.25 or 0.07907730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00083447 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

