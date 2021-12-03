Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,500 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the October 31st total of 685,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,748.8 days.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $151.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ERFSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

