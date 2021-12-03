Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Acquires $25,020.00 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Thomas D. Hyde purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.89. 689,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

