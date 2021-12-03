Everipedia Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.41 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $188.63 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.82 or 0.07896721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00091734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,491.88 or 1.00073567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,452,387 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars.

