Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €40.95 ($46.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59. Evotec has a 12 month low of €25.82 ($29.34) and a 12 month high of €45.83 ($52.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.49.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

