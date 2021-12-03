Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.58% of Exagen worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN opened at $10.09 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $163.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 15.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

