Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

XTC traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 67,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.23. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$8.61 and a 12 month high of C$11.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of C$363.64 million and a PE ratio of 8.77.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

