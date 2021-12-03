Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.14

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 10928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,353 shares of company stock worth $3,171,924. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $38,838,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

