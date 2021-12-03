Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $180.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.13.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $7.41 on Tuesday, reaching $153.87. 84,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,733 shares of company stock worth $39,409,611. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.