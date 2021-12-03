Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $213.00 at Truist

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $188.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.38.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $205.41 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $106.56 and a twelve month high of $207.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

