Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 513,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,695 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 60,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

