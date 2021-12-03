Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $59.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) received a $59.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.