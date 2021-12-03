Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

FENC stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

