FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives $11.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

OPFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

FG New America Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 287,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,035. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth $116,000.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.