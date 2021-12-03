Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.51% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $54.63 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63.

